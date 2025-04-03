Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom by 158.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of SK Telecom by 73.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,981 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 92.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 51,828 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,857 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on SKM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SK Telecom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:SKM opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts expect that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

