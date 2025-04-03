Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 26,937 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,937 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAS opened at $62.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

