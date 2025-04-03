Pacific Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 218,533 JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 218,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,068,000. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Pacific Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pacific Wealth Management owned about 0.34% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

BATS:JCPB opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.64 and a beta of 0.22.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.