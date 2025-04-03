Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.21. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$1.21, with a volume of 300,000 shares changing hands.
Pan Orient Energy Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$60.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.
About Pan Orient Energy
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 27 sections of oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area, Canada.
