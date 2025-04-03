Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 295.14 ($3.83) and last traded at GBX 296.31 ($3.85), with a volume of 724805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300 ($3.90).

Pantheon International Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 316.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 319.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Pantheon International (LON:PIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The investment trust reported GBX (3.98) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pantheon International had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 1.39%.

About Pantheon International

A share in Pantheon International Plc (“PIP”) provides access to a high-quality diversified portfolio of exceptional private companies around the world. It does this by investing with many of the world’s best private equity managers who might otherwise be inaccessible to many investors. Launched in 1987 and a constituent of the FTSE 250, PIP has scale and is one of the longest established private equity companies on the London Stock Exchange.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.