Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 4,287,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.0 days.
Parkland Price Performance
OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,881. Parkland has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.
Parkland Company Profile
