Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,600 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 4,287,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 206.0 days.

Parkland Price Performance

OTCMKTS PKIUF traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,881. Parkland has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Get Parkland alerts:

Parkland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Parkland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.