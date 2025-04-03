Payam Zamani Acquires 29,500 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $134,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,800. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Inspirato Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspirato Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspirato during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspirato by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 30,028 shares in the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.