Payam Zamani Acquires 29,500 Shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CEO Payam Zamani acquired 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $134,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,140,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,800. The trade was a 2.66 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Inspirato Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ISPO opened at $4.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $45.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.02.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.34 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inspirato Company Profile
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Inspirato
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Homebuilders in Freefall: Bargain Opportunity or Falling Knife?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- The 3 Most Talked About Investments on WallStreetBets Right Now
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Analyst Targets Signal More Growth in CrowdStrike Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.