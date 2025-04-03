PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.48. 63,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,617. PCM Fund has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

