Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $138.75 Million

Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Peanut the Squirrel has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Peanut the Squirrel token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut the Squirrel has a total market capitalization of $138.75 million and $159.23 million worth of Peanut the Squirrel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Peanut the Squirrel alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $83,081.03 or 0.99968142 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82,826.03 or 0.99661307 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Profile

Peanut the Squirrel’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. Peanut the Squirrel’s total supply is 999,852,953 tokens. Peanut the Squirrel’s official Twitter account is @pnutsolana. The official website for Peanut the Squirrel is www.pnutsol.com.

Peanut the Squirrel Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Peanut the Squirrel has a current supply of 999,852,953.082681. The last known price of Peanut the Squirrel is 0.14764104 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $182,650,830.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pnutsol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut the Squirrel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut the Squirrel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peanut the Squirrel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peanut the Squirrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peanut the Squirrel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.