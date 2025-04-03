Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Stock Position Raised by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth $166,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

