Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 13.9% – What’s Next?

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 1,748,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,961,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Friday, February 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 187,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,207,685.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,735.05. This represents a 65.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,162,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. This trade represents a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

