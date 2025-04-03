Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Penguin Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $365.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.44 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Penguin Solutions updated its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS.

Penguin Solutions Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Penguin Solutions stock opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $961.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.83. Penguin Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Insider Activity at Penguin Solutions

In other news, SVP Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,131 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $44,623.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,480.86. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $137,006.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,758,311.40. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,684 shares of company stock valued at $393,617 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Penguin Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Penguin Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

