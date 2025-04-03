PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 1,406.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,405 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in PENN Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 914.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PENN stock opened at $17.17 on Thursday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $23.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.56.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

