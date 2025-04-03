Perspective Therapeutics’ (CATX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Brookline Capital Management raised shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

Shares of CATX opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Perspective Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $19.05.

In other news, CFO Juan Graham acquired 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,546.50. The trade was a 1,649.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor bought 22,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,017.92. This trade represents a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 549,900.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

