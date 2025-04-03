Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOHFree Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOH opened at $328.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $384.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOHGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

