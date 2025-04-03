Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $11.06 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.07% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total value of $301,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOH opened at $328.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $304.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.51. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $262.32 and a 12 month high of $384.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $295.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.