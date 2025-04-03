Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 57,434 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lowered its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,434 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $10,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBD opened at $10.56 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $10.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,824.12. This represents a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WBD shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

