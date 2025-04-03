Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 793 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA reduced its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.06% of Domino’s Pizza worth $8,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $250,571,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $545.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 5,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $2,366,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 793 shares in the company, valued at $346,541. This trade represents a 87.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $468.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $461.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $442.65. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.06 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by ($0.04). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.74 dividend. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile



Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

