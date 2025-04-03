Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

NYSE:PDO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,288. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75.

