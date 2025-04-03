PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LDUR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.50 and last traded at $95.60. 32,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 45,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.63.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Low Duration Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund (LDUR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed broad-market, investment-grade bond fund with target duration between 1-3 years. LDUR was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by PIMCO.

