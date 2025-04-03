PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

PML stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 472,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

