PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2025

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %

PML stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. 472,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,473. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $9.52.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.