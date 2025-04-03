Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE) Announces Earnings Results

Pinewood Technologies Group (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.25 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Pinewood Technologies Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 167.76%.

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

PINE stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.23) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 341.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 338.54. The company has a market cap of £271.34 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814 ($10.57).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.66) target price on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinewood Technologies Group

In related news, insider Brian Small purchased 6,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.09) per share, with a total value of £19,999.35 ($25,969.81). Also, insider Dietmar Exler acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.44) per share, for a total transaction of £5,130 ($6,661.47). Insiders own 30.44% of the company’s stock.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC operates as a cloud-based dealer management software provider that offers software solutions to the automotive industry in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers end-to-end solution that empowers vehicle retailers with efficient business processes. The company was formerly known as Pendragon PLC and changed its name to Pinewood Technologies Group PLC to February 2024.

