Pitcairn Co. Sells 2,166 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Pitcairn Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. owned 0.23% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTHR opened at $249.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.41. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $219.39 and a twelve month high of $272.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.7719 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.