Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 3,957 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.59.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Company Profile

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

