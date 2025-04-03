Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.28% of Plexus worth $11,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Plexus by 573.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS opened at $130.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $92.72 and a 52-week high of $172.89. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $496,814.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,775.14. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Zycinski sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $169,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,827.32. This trade represents a 62.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

