Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth $116,833,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pool by 22.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Pool by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,435,000 after buying an additional 224,674 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in Pool by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $216,840,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,750,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $325.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $293.51 and a 12-month high of $402.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.95.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.04 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

