Prabir Adarkar Sells 20,000 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.58, for a total transaction of $3,711,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 887,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,674,041.84. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,161 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $4,101,755.45.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 20,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.83, for a total transaction of $3,616,600.00.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $189.25 on Thursday. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $99.32 and a one year high of $215.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.48 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23. The firm has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.93 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $166.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.21.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

