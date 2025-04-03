Private Portfolio Partners LLC Acquires 13,065 Shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) by 85.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,359 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 159,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,777.50. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $162,123.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at $233,013.69. This trade represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Price Performance

NYSE SPH opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.24. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.46). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 5.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

