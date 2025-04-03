Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys 145 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $120.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.17. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.65 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

