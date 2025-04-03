Private Portfolio Partners LLC Makes New Investment in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSK. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FS KKR Capital

About FS KKR Capital

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.