Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,020 Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 227,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,112,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $118.82 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $97.64 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

