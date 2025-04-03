Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DAPP. TCP Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 89,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Digital Transformation ETF alerts:

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Price Performance

Shares of DAPP opened at $9.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.27.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Digital Transformation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.