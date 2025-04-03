Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 231 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $61.18 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.72 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

