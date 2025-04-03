ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
ProAssurance Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:PRA opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.21. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.
