ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the insurance provider's stock.

ProAssurance Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PRA opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.21. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $287.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.56 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. Analysts anticipate that ProAssurance will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProAssurance

About ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRA. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 859.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 8,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

