Promising Blockchain Stocks Worth Watching – April 2nd

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, Core Scientific, FTI Consulting, Globant, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks refer to shares in companies that directly develop, utilize, or provide services based on blockchain technology. These stocks provide investors with exposure to firms that are harnessing the transformative potential of blockchain across various sectors such as finance, logistics, and cybersecurity. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $4.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,647,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,790,730. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.02. Oracle has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The company has a market cap of $410.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,715,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,366,404. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 4.36. Riot Platforms has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $15.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.43. 14,070,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,190,705. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,508,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,080. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 6.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,817. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.14. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $157.52 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.15. 223,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.47. Globant has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $238.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,150,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,251. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Featured Articles