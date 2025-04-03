Promising Cannabis Stocks To Follow Now – April 3rd

Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, Tilray, Gibraltar Industries, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis are the seven Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis and related products, including medical, recreational, and hemp-derived items. These stocks represent investments in a rapidly evolving industry that is highly influenced by legal, regulatory, and market changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.30. The stock had a trading volume of 132,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,420. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.49. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $59.56. The stock had a trading volume of 89,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.70. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $26.45 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

INDV stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 471,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,123. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Indivior has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $22.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

TLRY traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.62. 7,035,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,154,548. The firm has a market cap of $581.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.88. Tilray has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Gibraltar Industries stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.45. 72,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,791. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. Gibraltar Industries has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $81.90.

Canopy Growth (CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in the United States, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Canada Cannabis, International Markets Cannabis, and Storz & Bickel segments.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,918,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,275,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Aurora Cannabis (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.32. 450,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,965,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $242.84 million, a P/E ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 1.63. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

