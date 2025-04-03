Promising Large Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 2nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Invesco QQQ, Amazon.com, Palantir Technologies, Meta Platforms, and ProShares UltraPro QQQ are the seven Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large cap stocks refer to companies with a high market capitalization, typically exceeding $10 billion. These stocks are generally associated with well-established, financially stable companies that often offer steady dividends and lower volatility compared to smaller-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $282.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,853,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,933,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.21 billion, a PE ratio of 138.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $314.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.48. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.03. The company had a trading volume of 149,756,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,108,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,548,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,128,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.30. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,784,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,967,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.38 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

NASDAQ PLTR traded up $2.01 on Wednesday, reaching $86.69. 73,541,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,317,703. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.22. The company has a market cap of $203.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.29, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Shares of META stock traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $583.00. 8,923,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,260,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $653.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $414.50 and a 52-week high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.49. 83,759,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,387,756. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95.

