Promising Medical Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 3rd

Walmart, UnitedHealth Group, Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, and McKesson are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies that specialize in producing, researching, or distributing products and services within the healthcare industry. This includes pharmaceutical firms, biotech companies, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers, all of which are driven by innovations and the ongoing need for improved patient care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,734,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,004,727. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.56 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $21.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $545.00. 3,003,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,231,059. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.83. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $498.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $4.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,566,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,351. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a market cap of $384.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $13.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $804.86. 1,253,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,303,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $848.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $834.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34.

McKesson (MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $21.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $715.48. 1,093,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,014. McKesson has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $722.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $629.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.85. The firm has a market cap of $89.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

