Promising Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 3rd

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock, iCoreConnect, Newsmax, Venus Acquisition, AltC Acquisition, OSR, and Kohl’s are the seven Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion, though the exact thresholds can vary. These stocks are often characterized by higher growth potential but also greater volatility and risk compared to larger, more established firms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock (CRWV)

CoreWeave powers the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. We are the AI Hyperscaler™ driving the AI revolution(1). Our CoreWeave Cloud Platform consists of our proprietary software and cloud services that deliver the software and software intelligence needed to manage complex AI infrastructure at scale.

CRWV stock traded down $8.16 on Thursday, reaching $53.20. 21,548,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,823,793. CoreWeave, Inc. Class A Common Stock has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $64.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWV

iCoreConnect (ICCT)

iCoreConnect Inc., a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company’s products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

Shares of ICCT traded up $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $5.01. 163,635,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,530,082. iCoreConnect has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ICCT

Newsmax (NMAX)

Newsmax Inc. is a holding company that owns 100% of the equity interests of its operating company Newsmax Media, Inc. (“Newsmax Media”). Newsmax Media and its subsidiaries operate the businesses described in this Offering Circular. Newsmax Media has six wholly-owned subsidiaries: Newsmax Broadcasting, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Broadcasting”), Crown Atlantic Insurance, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Crown Atlantic”), Humanix Publishing, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Humanix Publishing”), Medix Health LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Medix Health”), ROI Media Strategies, LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“ROI Media Strategies”), and Newsmax Radio LLC, a Florida limited liability company (“Newsmax Radio,” and together with Newsmax Media, Newsmax Broadcasting, Crown Atlantic Insurance, Humanix Publishing, Medix Health, and ROI Media Strategies, the “Subsidiaries”).

Shares of NMAX stock traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.30. The company had a trading volume of 9,456,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,562,736. Newsmax has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $265.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NMAX

Venus Acquisition (VENA)

Venus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asian market.

VENA stock traded down $1.65 on Thursday, hitting $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 26,047,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. Venus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $16.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VENA

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.70. 10,552,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

OSR (OSRH)

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

OSRH stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 84,750,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,912,660. OSR has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OSRH

Kohl’s (KSS)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,623,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,945,515. Kohl’s has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $742.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Featured Stories