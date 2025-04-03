PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH) Short Interest Up 25.2% in March

PSQ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the February 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSQH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on PSQ in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of PSQ from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

PSQ Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSQH stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. 838,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,881. PSQ has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of -0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 million. PSQ had a negative net margin of 227.52% and a negative return on equity of 404.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PSQ will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in PSQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in PSQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in PSQ during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of PSQ by 121.2% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,891,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after buying an additional 1,036,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name.

