PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $146.92 and last traded at $147.90, with a volume of 116930 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.09.

PTC Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $167.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. Research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in PTC by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $7,564,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 47.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

