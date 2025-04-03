PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH) Insider Kym Osley Acquires 10,000 Shares

PWR Holdings Limited (ASX:PWH – Get Free Report) insider Kym Osley purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.81 ($4.26) per share, with a total value of A$68,100.00 ($42,562.50).

PWR Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $821.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.82.

PWR Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. PWR’s dividend payout ratio is 56.00%.

PWR Company Profile

PWR Holdings Limited engages in the design, prototyping, production, testing, validation, and sale of cooling products and solutions in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, PWR Performance Products and PWR C&R. The company offers tube and fin heat exchangers, bar and plate heat exchangers, high temperature polymer SLA and aluminium powder DMLS additive manufacturing machines, liquid cold plates, brazed chassis, industrial computed tomography, and micro matrix heat exchangers; and manufactures and supplies motorsport radiators, intercoolers, and oil coolers.

