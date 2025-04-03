Q1 Earnings Forecast for Celcuity Issued By HC Wainwright

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Celcuity in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celcuity’s current full-year earnings is ($2.62) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Celcuity’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Celcuity in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celcuity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

Celcuity Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ CELC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.36.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.13).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Celcuity by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Celcuity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Celcuity by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

