Q3 EPS Estimates for Capri Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Capri in a report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPRI. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Capri in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Capri Stock Up 1.5 %

CPRI opened at $19.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.69. Capri has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $45.70.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,149 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Capri by 76.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 321,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 139,063 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 53.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 27.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

