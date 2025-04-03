Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 4,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PWR opened at $264.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.11 and a fifty-two week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.58.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.63%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $388.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.79.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

