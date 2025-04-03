Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – March 31st

IonQ, D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, and Booz Allen Hamilton are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks refer to the shares of publicly traded companies that are developing or utilizing quantum computing technologies. These stocks represent investments in firms at the forefront of advancing computing power beyond traditional methods, often seen as high-risk, high-reward opportunities given the emerging nature of the field. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.21. 10,461,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,868,875. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -27.37 and a beta of 2.50. IonQ has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.38. 24,591,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,096,047. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ RGTI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.93. 21,499,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,334,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.36.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. 19,619,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,052,998. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 3.26. Quantum Computing has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

NYSE BAH traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 818,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,483,667. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $101.05 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

