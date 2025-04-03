Radix (XRD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $891,035.22

Radix (XRD) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $71.92 million and $891,035.22 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radix Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,107,004,449 coins and its circulating supply is 9,682,429,149 coins. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

