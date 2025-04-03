Rangeley Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,500 First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000. Rangeley Capital LLC owned 0.24% of First Internet Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INBK shares. StockNews.com downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $42.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.51). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

