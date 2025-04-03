Rangeley Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 144,300 Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 144,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Target Hospitality comprises 1.3% of Rangeley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Rangeley Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Target Hospitality at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,705,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,008,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 245,252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 134,966 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 695,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,965,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after purchasing an additional 79,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.29. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The company has a market capitalization of $679.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

View Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Profile

(Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.