Rangeley Capital LLC Takes Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Rangeley Capital LLC owned approximately 0.22% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in GAN during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GAN by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in GAN by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 764,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of GAN opened at $1.77 on Thursday. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.81.

GAN Company Profile

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $31.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

(Free Report)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: B2B and B2C. The company provides and licenses GameSTACK, an internet gaming platform that provides turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, online sports betting, and virtual simulated gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.