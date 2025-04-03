Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RANI

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rani Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.