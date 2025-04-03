Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on RANI
Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %
Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rani Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rani Therapeutics
Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rani Therapeutics
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Tesla Stock: What To Expect With Their Delivery Numbers Report
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- First Watch Restaurant Group: A First-Rate Small-Cap Growth Stock
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Rocket Lab: $5.6 Billion Defense Contract Fuels RKLB’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.